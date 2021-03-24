Family fun ideas for spring break in New Jersey

Spring break for most of us in New Jersey has just begun. And yes, many of you have returned to traveling because you missed it all year long. But so many of us are home. And it’s only been a couple days since spring break has started. How is it that you’re already bored? It can be hard to have an eventful family break when you’re not away, but luckily there are plenty of ways to transform your house into a fun zone. Whether you plan this for your children or a group of friends, these activities will keep you reminiscing about good clean family fun on your break.

Scavenger hunt



What could be more fun than a scavenger hunt? To do this, all you have to do is hide objects throughout your house and create clues to find them. If you are with kids you can make it a little more basic of a challenge, however, with adults you can turn up the intensity. Make the clues more difficult and use inside jokes or past memories to make the game more exciting. As you hunt for items you can laugh at all of the old memories the cards bring up, while creating new ones.

Drink competition



This is a fun way to challenge your taste buds and try something new. Allow participants 4-5 ingredients and see who can make the tastiest drink. This is the perfect opportunity to have your kids try something new as they can often be picky with beverages. If played with adults, turn it into a cocktail competition and let the night begin.

Collaging



There is nothing better than finding old pictures of you alongside family and friends. Grab your photos hiding away in scrapbooks and have a collage night! You can pick out some of your favorite photos and create beautiful mementos using stickers, paint and any other decorations you desire. This is the perfect way to get crafty while also being reminded of the good old days.

