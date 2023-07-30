Iconic ‘Sopranos’ boat, a piece of NJ history, is up for sale

So you want to own a part of Jersey history?

Well for $299,900 you can because the original season one "Stugotz" from "The Sopranos" is up for sale, according to unitedyacht.com.

According to the website, the current name of this boat is no longer "The Stugotz" and it's now named "Never Enough."

Here is what the boat looked like on set.

This seems fitting considering that many New Jerseyans can never get enough of the show. I, for one, am one of those people. I can rewatch the show over and over again and never get sick of it.

It's important to note that this boat up for sale was Tony's boat in season one of the show. Not the famous boat that was infamously used in the "Whitecaps" episode when Little Paulie and Christopher Moltisanti blared music in front of the Sapinsly home to make him give Tony his money back.

A lot of people would do anything they can to make sure they get their hands on this boat. They say the best days of being a boat owner are the day you buy it and the day that you sell it.

I don't think this would be the case though. You'd be owning a part of history if you are able to buy the infamous Stugotz. It would become a talking point. You could be sailing on a boat that was in the most popular TV show arguably of all time. I think it would be a great investment.

Well, if you have almost $300,000 to spend, that is.

