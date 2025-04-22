ICE in NJ helps arrest 12 burglary crew suspects from South America

Cedar Grove police announced they apprehended a dozen members of a South American burglary crew attempting a burglary in Allendale on April 18.

The criminal crew, composed of Colombian natives, set their sights on the homes of Asian business owners throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina with weekly residential burglaries, police said.

Police described the crew's operations as complex, involving the use of GPS, Wi-Fi jammers, police scanners, and lookouts. They added that the crews made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Working with the FBI and ICE since last year, Cedar Grove police say they interrupted the attempted Allendale burglary, arresting the suspects and seizing three vehicles. Authorities disclosed that the arrested members are in federal custody.

