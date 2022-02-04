Who runs our country? Defiant NJ gym owner is a leader we need (Opinion)

Ian Smith made national headlines when he stood his ground and defended medical freedom and common sense.

Despite the attempt by Gov. Murphy and morally bankrupt local officials who went so far as to chain the doors closed, Ian stayed open. At one point, he simply kicked in the doors of his own gym to make sure his customers would have access to the facility.

Ian understood early on that government lockdowns would cause more harm than good and he did something about it.

The countless studies and real-life results from around the world certainly demonstrate that living a healthy lifestyle, which includes exercise, is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself against sickness.

I am proud to support Ian publicly as he is exactly the type of leader this state and country need.

(Courtesy Ian Smith for Congress) (Courtesy Ian Smith for Congress) loading...

In his speech at his formal announcement in Delran, Ian owned his past. He owned the fact that he will be running "off the line" rallying normal people and not political insiders.

Ian Smith Announces Campaign for Congress (Courtesy Ian Smith for Congress) loading...

In my introduction speech, I quoted the trucker in Canada who is with the "Freedom Convoy" who posted a message to social media for the Canadian prime minister. He said that "you (Justin Trudeau) don't run this country...WE DO."

Ian Smith Announces Campaign for Congress (Courtesy Ian Smith for Congress) loading...

Referencing the millions of normal families in New Jersey who live, work, and are raising families in the Garden State, I paraphrased the trucker telling the politicians in Trenton and D.C., "You don't run this country, WE DO."

Ian Smith is one of us. It's time we send them packing. Listen to my conversation with Ian from Friday's broadcast here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.