I tried these new Girl Scout cookies and they are awful

I have never had a flavor I didn’t like, until this year!

I’ve always been a big fan of Girl Scout cookies and what the Girl Scouts organization does. I think they do a great job in both mentoring young girls and young women and make great cookies.

Their flavor Toast-Yay! is a toast-yuck! It tastes like a stale version of something, but I'm not quite sure what.

I’ve never taken a bite of a cookie and thrown the rest away in my life, but this time I did. So instead of throwing the whole box away I decided to share them with my coworkers and get their thoughts. Some people actually liked them, which shocked me.

Now before you moms and girls get angry at me for trashing these cookies, just the fact that I’ve written a review about them will make people more curious and more apt to buy them. So, no angry letters, please. Personal taste is very subjective of course.

It’s hard to pick my absolute favorite because I love all the other Girl Scout cookies. And once again I’d like to congratulate all the girls and their parents selling the cookies everywhere in New Jersey this year and every year. Even if I have a few boxes or packages of them in my pantry I always buy more. I cannot resist, both the cookies and their effort.

Good luck to all of them and a good “yuck" to the new Toast-Yay! cookie.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

