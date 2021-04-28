Summer is rapidly approaching, and for many of us, so is barbecue season. It is unclear to me why we don’t use our grill all year long, but nevertheless food off the grill always tastes better in the summer. When it comes to purchasing a grill, it can definitely get pricey depending on your desired quality. You don’t have to break the bank, however, to have a nice summer barbecue. Here are some of the best grills you can find at a range of prices too reasonable to turn down.

CharBroil Char-Broil 1-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($40.99)

This grill is an amazing purchase for someone who wants to either grill on the go, or wants to grill but inside. The grill has 190 square inches of cooking space, and has a portable liquid propane tank. The best part about this grill is its dishwasher safe, so no matter where you take it, after a quick wash it’ll be good as new.

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill ($169.99)

Feed the entire family at once with this 3-burner grill. It has 360 square inches of cooking space, including two side tables to rest plates as well as condiments for your food. This grill also has a swing away warm rack, perfect for lightly toasting buns, or even cheese.

5-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel with Side Burner and Condiment Rack ($249)

Consider purchasing this 5-burner battery powered grill for your next house party. With over 600 square inches of cooking space and wheels, you can quite literally grill on the move. This grill is great if you want to entertain and enjoy the company of family and friends while also eating some good old bbq.

Royal Gourmet GB8000 8-Burner Liquid Propane Event Gas Grill, BBQ, Picnic, or Camping Outdoor, Black ($389)

If you don’t like having a hood on your grill, you may be interested in this 8-burner gas grill. It is just under 1,000 sq. inches, and has foldable tables for prepping and storing grilling materials on each side. It also has two levels of heavy duty shelves, making it the perfect grill to use if you have a big event coming up, or are simply planning a feast.

