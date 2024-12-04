I never would have guessed NJ’s most popular Christmas song

Now that we’re officially in the month of December, we have to mentally prepare to hear Christmas music pretty much anywhere we go for the next few weeks.

Let’s be honest, some are more palatable than others.

For instance, if I never hear “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” ever again, I will be perfectly content. The voice is cringe-y, the concept is dumb, pretty much every part of it is grating.

young girl screams because of bad christmas stress SebastianGauert loading...

On the other hand, I am completely guilty of listening to "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses once or twice outside of the holiday season.

It’s too much fun not to, plus you get to say the word “damn” in a Christmas song! It’s badass.

Deagreez Deagreez loading...

Neither of these, though, are the most popular holiday tune in the Garden State, and I must say: I’m shocked at what is.

The most popular, that is, according to research done by FinanceBuzz based on Google Trends.

No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” though in my opinion, it should be. Not only does it have the obvious New Jersey connection, but I think it’s far and away the best rendition of that song.

That we even keep the spoken part in the song when it’s played on the radio speaks to how pumped people get hearing it.

Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

The most popular Christmas song among New Jerseyans is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

I consider myself an “All I Want for Christmas is You” apologist, I think it’s great, and it was featured in Love Actually. That’s good enough for me.

Mariah Carey Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP loading...

That said, I was shocked that it was the most popular because in recent years it seems the tide has turned on that song.

It became so popular that you can’t escape it. You can leave one store in a mall while it’s ending, then by the time you get to your next store it’s at the beginning of the song in their rotation.

Mariah Carey Michael Zorn/Invision/AP loading...

In fact, in a survey also performed by FinanceBuzz, the same song was voted the most annoying Christmas song according to respondents. Thats doesn't seem to stop us from belting along on our commutes in the Garden State.

🎶 What more can we do? All New Jersey wants for Christmas is Mariah 🎶

Mariah Carey Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP loading...

If you’re looking to avoid this song by making a truly Jersey playlist, consider adding some of these songs performed by your fellow New Jerseyans.

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ, PA holiday train rides with Santa All aboard — train lovers of all ages have options when it comes to Christmas-themed rides. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.