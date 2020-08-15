I miss the Classic Cars in Somerville
Friday night was a nice summer night...and, I actually had a little spare time.
What to do...for fun?
I wanted to "cruise" Main Street in Somerville.
Check out the classic cars, maybe bump into a few friends, and grab a bite to eat.
But, that was canceled back in May by COVID-19.
It's just one more fun thing that the pandemic has taken away from us this summer in New Jersey.
What do you miss?
The Downtown Somerville Alliance's Friday "Cruise Nights" are/were a 30 year tradition.
I really want to see the cars lining Main Street in the summer of '21.