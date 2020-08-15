I miss the Classic Cars in Somerville

Friday night was a nice summer night...and, I actually had a little spare time.

What to do...for fun?

I wanted to "cruise" Main Street in Somerville.

Check out the classic cars, maybe bump into a few friends, and grab a bite to eat.

But, that was canceled back in May by COVID-19.

It's just one more fun thing that the pandemic has taken away from us this summer in New Jersey.

What do you miss?

The Downtown Somerville Alliance's Friday "Cruise Nights" are/were a 30 year tradition.

I really want to see the cars lining Main Street in the summer of '21.