I had NO clue New Jerseyans did THIS with Christmas decorations
We’re into January now, which means the holiday season is pretty much over. It’s kind of a free-for-all all this time when it comes to decorations being displayed.
Some people keep them up until the 12 days of Christmas are over; some take them down almost immediately, but some do something that I was completely unaware of.
While talking with fellow New Jerseyans on New Jersey 101.5’s afternoon show, I learned that some people keep their decorations up for far longer than I thought.
We were asking people when it’s appropriate to take down holiday displays, thinking that most people would say the first week of January, but I was way off.
Now I understand people taking down decorations that are specifically about Christmas, like an inflatable of the Grinch or Santa Claus. But something non-denominational that makes sense for the generic winter season? I can see the joy in keeping them up until March.
But I didn’t know some families use THIS as an end date….
While taking calls, multiple people said that they wouldn’t take down their setups until after Super Bowl Sunday.
They stated that they have people over for parties to watch the big game, and the partygoers love the Christmas ambiance of having the tree up while they watch football.
I was unaware that people use the end of football season as a mark to take down their decorations, but I'm happy they have something that brings them joy.
If you enjoy holiday lights well into the new year, take a look at some of the best that the Garden State has to offer:
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
