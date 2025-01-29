It’s been a rough time for New Jersey, it feels like everyone in the state is sick, and the staff at New Jersey 101.5 is no exception.

While I was working the afternoon show with our weekend DJ and fill-in talk host Eric Potts, he told me that he had come down with a cold.

He didn’t need to tell me, you could hear it in his voice — it was getting that bad.

We turned to our faithful New Jersey listeners to give Eric (and everyone in the Garden State who is down for the count) some advice on simple ways to help with a cold.

Of course, we got some of the better-known answers:

A shot of bourbon

A hot toddy

Two shots of blackberry brandy

No, not because you want to drink enough to forget you’re under the weather, the alcohol soothes your throat.

But there was one suggestion that I had never heard of before, but several people who called in saying that hot orange juice helps them with a cold.

I legit gagged on air at the thought of it. I don’t even care much for room temperature orange juice, let alone drinking it heated up. For me the tang mixed with the heightened temperature just doesn’t seem right.

Turns out, they were onto something!

Hot orange juice helps with a cold

Health.com backed up the benefits of a warm cup of O.J., citing how powerful of an antioxidant the high amount of vitamin C is. The vitamin A and potassium in the juice are also helpful for the immune system.

Not to mention, the steam from the heat is very soothing for the throat.

So while I’m not sure if I’ll be trying hot O.J. anytime soon (it just seems weird!), I hope it helps out you reading this if you’re not feeling well.

For more ways to speed up your recovery (or at least ease the pain) check out this list by my colleague, Dan.

