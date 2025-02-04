Alright, New Jersey, we need to get on the same page about something.

I’m about to go fully into “parent mode” about something I’ve been seeing on my ride home from work: I’m not mad, I’m disappointed.

I mean, to be this far into 2025, to still be seeing this is straight-up bonkers in my mind….

Canva Canva loading...

When is the right time to take down your outdoor Christmas decorations? Why am I still seeing them in February?

When should you take down Christmas decorations in New Jersey?

Those who are more traditional would say that the decorations should come down on Jan. 6, which would be the twelfth night of Christmas, also known as the Eve of Epiphany.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

Others think it’s nice to keep their lights up a few weeks into Jan., which I can get behind. With the sun setting earlier and the overwhelming darkness, it’s nice to have the whimsy of the lights on your commute home.

But at a certain point we have to call it quits, people. It’s been nearly six weeks since Christmas, I should not still be seeing red and green lights on houses.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

Up until last week, I was still seeing lit-up Christmas trees for goodness sake!

In one ride into the office today, I passed Christmas decorations, political signs for the presidential election, and Valentine’s Day balloons. Is it November? December? Or February? It’s getting hard to tell.

Canva Canva loading...

I’m not trying to poo people wanting their house to look nice in the darkness of winter, but Christmas-specific decorations need to have an expiration date.

Humbug.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.