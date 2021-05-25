I burned these masks to welcome back the world

What’s left to say?

On Monday it was announced that at the end of the week social distancing in New Jersey would be a thing of the past. Not 6 feet reduced to 3 feet, no, but nothing. No social distancing. It was announced by the end of the week there would, for most cases, be no official requirement for people to wear masks indoors anymore. Not just vaccinated folks but even the unvaccinated. Sure, there’s a strong recommendation for them to do so, but they don’t have to. And I would honestly be shocked if any stores require it.

By the end of the following week all capacity limits everywhere in New Jersey will be back to normal. This means sports. This means concerts. This means normal life.

So what’s left to say about this awful time we’ve been through? A time when lies spread faster than truth, because it’s what a lot of people wanted to hear. A time when almost 600,000 Americans lost their lives and tens of thousands in New Jersey died from COVID-19.

A time when grandparents were not seeing their grandchildren. A time when school kids had to do what no school kids ever had to do before. We should all remind them how proud we are of how they did their best.

A time when prices went up because supply chains were interrupted. A time when people lost jobs. A time when government probably did too much to help them and discouraged them from returning to work because of it.

A time when businesses were in the crosshairs and many didn’t survive. Another type of casualty to add to that long list.

A time when so much information and misinformation was coming at us from all sides that it was hard to know who to believe. A time when faulty studies and discredited doctors were being listen to just as much is credible sources from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control. How many of those 588,000 dead listened to the wrong source? I hope your loved ones chose wisely.

There could be so much more to say about this dark time we’ve all been through, but what really is left to say? Just one thing.

Good riddance.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.