I bet your kids have no clue how to work these once common devices
I had the pleasure of going to a family party last week where I saw a family member who wanted to share old photos on a thumb drive.
Take a look at the device you’re reading this on… does it have a USB port to support a thumb drive?
Now imagine if he had done his original plan of giving us the photos as a file on a CD.
I know. I had to hold in a gasp when he told me.
But it got me thinking… would anyone under 27 recognize what a CD ROM is? What other technology would younger New Jerseyans be blind sighted by if they saw them?
See how many of them your kids would recognize:
Cassette tapes
I certainly don’t miss the hassle of having to figure out what to do when a tape gets stuck in your tape deck. Gen Z, you’re lucking out with your streaming services.
Phone booths
Where is Clark Kent changing anymore? In addition to that, everyone has a phone in their back pocket? We’re not seeing these booths anymo
re.
Fax Machines
Instead of using one of these, you can just ask a millennial how to make your document into a PDF so it can be sent via email.
Flip phones
Don’t you miss angrily shutting your flip phone after a call? Do you still remember how quickly you could text using T9word? Those were the days.
DVD players
No, you can’t find your movie on a streaming service. You have to insert a disc into a slot that’s no longer existent and you better be sure your finger didn’t touch it the wrong way. Otherwise, the movie you want to watch will be still for 20 minutes.
Rotary phones
Go ahead, put one in front of your kids and figure out how to call ANYONE. Do they even know phone numbers?
