Most of us never heard of the Nelk Boys before this week, but the YouTube prank video stars made a big splash at the Jersey Shore on Monday. They rented the Jersey Shore House in Seaside Heights, and after posting a video about their "merch drop", a huge crowd showed up to see them.

According to one of the members of the group, they didn't plan a gathering, they hired off duty police for security and they didn't realize their being there would draw such a crowd. Well, the kids that showed up to see them got a little rowdy, the residents got a little shaken up and the mayor was not happy. One of their members apologized, sort of, on video and said they learned a lesson about "how big they are".

But that didn't stop the Chief of the Fun Police and violator of all rights Constitutional, Governor Phil Murphy, from ripping into the recent immigrants. Oh, they're from Canada. If they were from across the southern border he wouldn't have been so harsh. He disparaged them and held them responsible for the rowdy crowds of young people looking for some excitement after 6 months of shutdown.

Interesting when protestors took to the streets in late May, some getting violent and destructive, he was all down with the cause, and even joined in the mass gatherings. Well, he had to show his "wokeness" and keep up his pandering ways.

This guy is so transparently hypocritical and phony, yet his poll numbers hold up. But like he said about those Canadian boys, he has "succeeded in getting the notoriety [he] wanted but obviously doesn't deserve, putting the lives of [his constituents] and police in danger".

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.