‘Jersey Shore’ house in Seaside is available to rent

Snooki doesn’t live there anymore, but if you’re interested in renting the house where she became famous, it’s available. According to Patch.com, the six bedroom Jersey Shore house is available for $18,000 a week, but it’s booked for all of next summer already. Of course, it is near the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, but I don’t know if there’s enough Clorox in the world to make me feel comfortable in that house.

See the full Booking.com listing here. MTV must have taken the hot tub with them, because it is not shown in any of the pictures .

According to the listing, “The holiday home has 6 bedrooms, a kitchen with an oven and a microwave, and a bathroom with a bath. A TV is featured. There is off street parking available for 2 vehicles.” There is only one review on the website (from March of this year) and while it points out that you have to bring your own towels and sheets and that there was a mouse spotted during their stay, they still gave it a 7.5 score (I assume that it’s out of a possible 10).

So if you’ve got approximately $3,000 per night to spend, and you don’t mind waiting until 2020, and you’re into GTL, I guess this is the house for you.

