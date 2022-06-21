WOODBRIDGE — A man was shot Thursday evening after being carjacked in his driveway and refusing to hand over the keys to his car.

No arrests have yet been made.

The driver and passenger of a Toyota Rav-4 followed the married couple to their home on Kline Boulevard in the Colonia section, according to Woodbridge police Capt. Scott Kuzma.

The passenger, armed with a gun, got out and demanded the husband hand over his keys, which he refused to do.

Kuzma said a fight ended with the passenger firing one shot that hit the husband in the arm. The gunman who took off in the Rav-4 was described as a thin Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The victim was taken to Robert Wood University Hospital.

Police did not say whether they knew where the victims were followed from.

Kuzma told New Jersey 101.5 that detectives have spoken to officers in Roselle about a possible connection to a carjacking there later in the evening. Roselle police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Kumza asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700.

It was the second violent crime in Woodbridge in June.

Eight masked robbers burst into the Virani Jewelers store on Oak Tree Road in the Iselin section on June 10. Within a minute, the group smashed open several display cases and made off with gold and jewelry. No arrests have yet been made, according to Kuzma.

