‘Smash & grab’ – Woodbridge, NJ jewelry store ransacked in 1 min

WOODBRIDGE — It took only a minute for a group of armed individuals to storm the Virani Jewelers store and violently make off with display cases of gold chains and jewelry on Friday night.

Woodbridge police Capt. Scott Kuzma told New Jersey 101.5 that the group entered the store in a small strip mall on Oak Tree Road in the Iselin section of Woodbridge at 7:45 p.m., just 15 minutes before closing.

Security footage of the robbery shows eight individuals with guns wearing black clothing and ski masks rushing into the store shouting. As they entered, the group pushed a man and woman sitting on high-back chairs at the entrance to the ground.

The group immediately scattered around the store and used hammers and chairs to smash the display cases and help themselves to the jewelry.

Thieves enter Virani Jewelers in the Iselin section of Woodbridge (Khurram Hyat via Facebook)

One minute and gone

As one of the group watched the door, the rest shoved jewels into their backpacks and carried full trays from the display cases out of the store.

In one minute they were gone, leaving behind shattered glass and emptied display trays on the floor.

A second video showed the group leaving in a white Mercedes SUV.

The woman who was pushed face-first to the ground and a man who crouched to the ground during the robbery got up and began to survey the damage. The video showed two other workers in the store during the robbery.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said the footage was released by the owner and shared numerous times on social media.

Thieves use hammers to smash display cases at Virani Jewelers in Woodbridge (Khurram Hyat via Facebook)

Large response from police

Police taped off the area in a large response to the store after the theft with many people gathered nearby, yet another video showed.

McCormac told New Jersey 101.5 that the dollar value of the theft has not yet been determined. He said the area is known for having almost all Indian retailers and restaurants.

"Fortunately nobody was hurt and we have an active investigation. If anyone has any relevant information we ask them to please call 732-855-TIPS (8477)," McCormac said.

Aftermath of an armed robbery at Virani Jewelers in Woodbridge (Khurram Hyat via Facebook)

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

