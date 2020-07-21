It’s hard to imagine summer without a water park.. and there’s no water park like Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great Adventure. New Jerseyans have been anxiously awaiting its summer 2020 opening. While there’ll be restrictions, it’ll be the same old Hurricane Harbor you know and love. Opening day is Thursday, July 23rd and here’s what you can expect in terms of COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

It’s also one of the largest in the northeast and has been thrilling and cooling families off for years. Reservations launched 9 AM on Monday. So hurry and get your reservations on their website.

