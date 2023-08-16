With the consistent heat this summer, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is extending the season.

For the first time ever, the popular water park will be open weekends through September with Hurricane Harbor Lite Splash.

Guests will now have more time to keep cool as they enjoy a selection of the most popular wet and wild attractions.

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

The popular park is now offering a new 2 park 2-day ticket. Guests can visit Six Flags Hurricane Harbor or the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure and then come back for more thrills at Six Flags Great Adventure.

As far as Hurricane Harbor goes, it has over 20 water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and a children's water play area.

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

Some of the most popular water slides at Hurricane Harbor include:

🌊 The Kapow!: This water slide is 80 feet tall and drops riders at speeds of up to 45 mph.

🌊 The Tantrum Alley: This water slide is a series of four interconnected slides that twist and turn riders through a series of loops.

🌊 The Typhoon: This water slide is a giant funnel that riders go through headfirst.

🌊 The Riptide Racer: This water slide is a four-lane race that riders can compete on.

🌊 The Lazy River: This is a winding river that riders can float down on inner tubes.

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

In addition to the water slides, Hurricane Harbor also has a wave pool, a lazy river, and a children's water play area. The wave pool is 300 feet long and has waves up to 6 feet tall.

The lazy river is 1,200 feet long and is a great place to relax and float. The children's water play area has fountains, sprinklers, and water slides for younger children.

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

Learn more at sixflags.com.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.