Six Flags looking to fill thousands of jobs in NJ this spring

JACKSON — Looking for a job that is also fun and entertaining can be quite challenging, especially if you don't know where to inquire.

But Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson will host a spring hiring event on March 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m in the Employment Center.

Candidates can gain immediate interviews and land jobs in more than 10 departments including rides, animal education, lifeguarding, and foodservice. In-person and video interviews are both available. Training can also be completed in person or online.

Six Flags Wild Safari's opening is March 19 while Six Flags Great Adventure's opening is April 2 and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens its doors May 14.

More than 4,000 positions need to be filled from March 2022 through Jan. 1.

Giraffe at Six Flags Great Adventure Safari (Photo Credit: Six Flags)

Positions include:

Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (Custodial), Public Safety (Security, EMTs)



In-Park Services: Food and Beverage Operations, Retail, Games



Safari: Gatekeepers, Educators/Guides, CDL Drivers



Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations/VIP Services



Lifeguards



Landscaping



Supervisor positions in most departments

Most positions are available to those 16 years of age and older. There are select positions available for 14 and 15-year-old teens. Full and part-time positions are up for grabs with many job salaries ranging from $15 to $18 per hour.

Big Wave Racer at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor (Photo Credit: Six Flags)

How do candidates apply?

There are four ways to apply for a job at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Complete a job application at www.sixflagsjobs.com

Text FUN to 732-307-6688

Visit the Six Flags Employment Center in person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ. Located next to 607 Monmouth Road, Cream Ridge, NJ, approximately ½ mile west of the main park entrance on Route 537

Applicants with employment-related questions can email SFGAHREC@sftp.com or call 732/928-2000 x7072700

For more information on Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor, visit www.sixflags.com/greatadventure

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

