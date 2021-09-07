Another injury at NJ’s Six Flags

Six Flags Great Adventure just can’t catch a break this season. After several months of mishaps, now an incident at Hurricane Harbor, part of the Six Flags entertainment complex in Jackson.

An adult patron on a water slide says they were injured Monday on the attraction. The park says it was all due to another patron not following the rules. A spokesperson said of the water slide mishap, “The guest’s tube overturned as a result of another guest jumping out of the tube, which is a violation of the park’s safety policies.”

Six Flags told NJ1015.com the guest was transported via medical helicopter to a hospital with back and neck pain. No word on any current condition was given.

“The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority,” the park told nj.com.

The incident occurred on the Tornado, a 75-foot-high water slide that sends you down a long tunnel at about 25mph. For an idea of the ‘tube’ the park says another patron jumped off of mid-ride check out this video of Tornado in action.

It’s been an eventful summer at Six Flags Great Adventure. Incidents on The Joker, Nitro, El Toro and the Log Flume ride have all made news.

A boy was said to have sustained a head injury on The Joker and a rider on Nitro claimed a safety bar came loose. A wheel on a car on El Toro came out of position and left riders stranded for awhile. A guard rail on the Log Flume broke and a couple of riders had to be taken to a hospital when their car slipped over that spot and was perched on its side.

More recently a woman was injured when she climbed over a fence into a restricted area between Kingda Ka and Zumanjaro, according to the park. She then slipped and fell while on the roof of a building she had no business being on according to Six Flags.

This latest incident in which the park says was the fault of another patron getting off a tube in mid-ride gives us further proof why we can’t have nice things!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

13 things to love about Six Flags Great Adventure's new Jersey Devil roller coaster The long-anticipated Jersey Devil Coaster has been born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail roller coaster in the world.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)