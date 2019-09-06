Hunt for accused gunman — Prosecutor says NJ town won’t be ‘OK Corral’

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — Police have charged one man and are searching for a second suspect tied to one of the two shootings that riddled a neighborhood with bullets this summer.

The gun violence drew a comparison by the county's top prosecutor to the Wild West.

Police on Thursday arrested Nagee Tyron Covington, 19, of Lakewood, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses in connection to an Aug. 25 shooting in which three people were shot and a woman was beat up. Police were called after a 911 call after 1 a.m.

Police are still looking for Shakem Hunley, 24, of Freehold, who is facing three counts of aggravated assault along with weapons offenses.

Police were searching for Shakem Hunley on charges connected to a shooting in August 2019 in South Toms River. (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

The Aug. 25 shooting came more than a month after the same neighborhood on Charles Avenue was shot up on July 7. Nobody was reported injured in that shooting and police have not said whether they have any suspects.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The residents of South Toms River should not have to worry about their neighborhood turning into O.K. Corral," Billhimer said Friday. "This wanton brutality will not be tolerated in any of our communities. I’m relieved that one individual is in custody, but our job is not done. We need to find Shakem Hunley and restore a sense of peace in South Toms River.”

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.