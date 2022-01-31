Hungry? Some of the 24/7 diners New Jersey is famous for
Once upon a time if you were hungry after midnight, it wasn't hard to find a nice 24/7 diner. They were especially great for breakfast or a cheeseburger deluxe after a night of hitting the clubs.
Unfortunately, with the reduced workforce being what it is in New Jersey, many diners had to curtail their hours due to lack of help. The expansion of overnight convenience stores hasn't helped either.
But if you're still in the mood for an after-hours meal from a great New Jersey diner, here's 15 across the state that are still open 24/7. Buono appetito!
The Park Ave Diner in South Plainfield
Americana Diner in West Orange
Boulevard Diner in North Bergen
Somerset Diner in Somerset
Sunset Diner in Green Brook Township
Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack
Red Hawk Diner in Montclair
Clinton Station Diner in Clinton
Parkway Diner in Elmwood Park
Pompton Queen Diner and Restaurant in Pompton Plains
Rt. 130 Diner in Delran
State Line Diner in Mahwah
Coach House Diner in Hackensack
Coach House in North Bergen (only Thursday to Sunday)
