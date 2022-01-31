Hungry? Some of the 24/7 diners New Jersey is famous for

Once upon a time if you were hungry after midnight, it wasn't hard to find a nice 24/7 diner. They were especially great for breakfast or a cheeseburger deluxe after a night of hitting the clubs.

Unfortunately, with the reduced workforce being what it is in New Jersey, many diners had to curtail their hours due to lack of help. The expansion of overnight convenience stores hasn't helped either.

But if you're still in the mood for an after-hours meal from a great New Jersey diner, here's 15 across the state that are still open 24/7. Buono appetito!

The Park Ave Diner in South Plainfield

Park Ave Diner Google Maps Park Ave Diner Google Maps loading...

Americana Diner in West Orange

Americana Diner Google Maps Americana Diner Google Maps loading...

Boulevard Diner in North Bergen

Boulevard Diner Google Maps Boulevard Diner Google Maps loading...

Somerset Diner in Somerset

Somerset Diner Google Maps Somerset Diner Google Maps loading...

Sunset Diner in Green Brook Township

Sunset Diner Google Maps Sunset Diner Google Maps loading...

Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack

Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack Google Maps Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack Google Maps loading...

Red Hawk Diner in Montclair

Red Hawk Diner Google Maps Red Hawk Diner Google Maps loading...

Clinton Station Diner in Clinton

Clinton Station Diner Google Maps Clinton Station Diner Google Maps loading...

Parkway Diner in Elmwood Park

Parkway Diner Google Maps Parkway Diner Google Maps loading...

Pompton Queen Diner and Restaurant in Pompton Plains

Pompton Queen Diner and Restaurant Google Maps Pompton Queen Diner and Restaurant Google Maps loading...

Rt. 130 Diner in Delran

Rt. 130 Diner Google Maps Rt. 130 Diner Google Maps loading...

State Line Diner in Mahwah

Stateline Diner Google Maps Stateline Diner Google Maps loading...

Coach House Diner in Hackensack

Coach House Diner in Hackensack Google Maps Coach House Diner in Hackensack Google Maps loading...

Coach House in North Bergen (only Thursday to Sunday)

Coach House North Bergen Google Maps Coach House North Bergen Google Maps loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.