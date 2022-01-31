Hungry? Some of the 24/7 diners New Jersey is famous for

Hans Vivek Unsplash

Once upon a time if you were hungry after midnight, it wasn't hard to find a nice 24/7 diner. They were especially great for breakfast or a cheeseburger deluxe after a night of hitting the clubs.

Unfortunately, with the reduced workforce being what it is in New Jersey, many diners had to curtail their hours due to lack of help. The expansion of overnight convenience stores hasn't helped either.

But if you're still in the mood for an after-hours meal from a great New Jersey diner, here's 15 across the state that are still open 24/7. Buono appetito!

The Park Ave Diner in South Plainfield

Park Ave Diner Google Maps
Americana Diner in West Orange

Americana Diner Google Maps
Boulevard Diner in North Bergen

Boulevard Diner Google Maps
Somerset Diner in Somerset

Somerset Diner Google Maps
Sunset Diner in Green Brook Township

Sunset Diner Google Maps
Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack

Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack Google Maps
Red Hawk Diner in Montclair

Red Hawk Diner Google Maps
Clinton Station Diner in Clinton

Clinton Station Diner Google Maps
Parkway Diner in Elmwood Park

Parkway Diner Google Maps
Pompton Queen Diner and Restaurant in Pompton Plains

Pompton Queen Diner and Restaurant Google Maps
Rt. 130 Diner in Delran

Rt. 130 Diner Google Maps
State Line Diner in Mahwah

Stateline Diner Google Maps
Coach House Diner in Hackensack

Coach House Diner in Hackensack Google Maps
Coach House in North Bergen (only Thursday to Sunday)

Coach House North Bergen Google Maps
