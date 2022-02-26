Where the locals go to eat: 20 restaurants to visit in Cape May, NJ

The town of Cape May, New Jersey is one of the oldest communities in the United States and it is also one of the oldest vacation destinations in North America.

Since the 1700s, residents from the Philadelphia area have been traveling to the Cape May Islands and treating the area as a resort destination.

Since the 1830s the expansion of infrastructure on the main Cape Island, the doors were opened attracting visitors from New York, Baltimore, and even politicians from Washington, D.C., including presidents such as Franklin Pierce, Benjamin Harrison, Ulysses Grant and Chester Arthur.

Today, Cape May is a great destination for South Jersey locals and vacationers alike who want to experience a great blend of historical and modern decorum. Aside from the great history of the Cape Islands and miles of beaches, one of the biggest attractions for the town is their numerous options to enjoy some great meals.

Here's a list of some of the best restaurant and dining options you can find in Cape May, New Jersey: