Hundreds see meteor streak across New Jersey skies

LAKEWOOD — A bright meteor streaked across the clear skies over New Jersey Sunday evening, and was seen by hundreds across the northeast.

More than 210 reports were made to the American Meteor Society's website from northern New England south through Massachusetts and Connecticut to New Jersey.

The Lakewood Scoop posted video of the meteor captured by a Lakewood resident. The Scoop's Facebook post about the video was shared by the National Weather Service's Mt. Holly office on Facebook, drawing reports of sightings around 7:30 p.m. in Barnegat, the Mays Landing section of Hamilton in Atlantic County, Matawan, Toms River and Manahawkin and Marlton.

The Scoop also shared the video on Twitter, where it was reshared by the NWS: also shared a

"My dad was freaking out about it because it was so bright and looked so close he thought it was gonna hit us," Cassidy Escalante commented on the NWS Facebook post.

"Holy wow!!! I’ve seen meteors before but never like what we saw in Mt Laurel around 7:30 p.m. Ironically it was a red, white and blue fireball. Because it was so large and seemingly low in the sky it was shocking, thrilling and a little scary," @Devpreetyoga tweeted.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said both the Northern Taurids and Leonid meteor showers peak this month. The American Meteor Society said there is sometimes a "noticeable increase in Fireball activity" during the Northern Taurids.

