Huge paintball facility coming to south Jersey

When Paul Cuccinello decided to build a paintball facility in Franklinville, Gloucester County, he didn’t want just another roped off field. No, he wanted to build, what he told the Vineland Daily Journal, was the Disney World for paintball.

His masterpiece is called Pinnacle Paintball Park in Franklin and the sprawling complex features a 12,000 square foot, 28 foot high castle; and 15 wood forts, a clubhouse, and a pro shop spread over 50 acres. Cuccinello already owned a much smaller paintball facility in Mantua but found that he outgrew it quickly and started to look for a larger property which he found in Gloucester County. While the facility is nearing completion, it is not close to opening. No date has been set because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although Cuccinello told the Daily Journal that fall is a possibility but March is more likely.

The site sits at the corner of Delsea Drive and Marshall Mill Road in Franklin. Cuccinello says that he wanted to give customers an upscale experience, telling the newspaper, "Most paintball fields, they're rinky-dink; people don't invest any real money into them;” he wants Pinnacle to be one of the finest paintball experiences in the country. He is hoping to attract both families and corporate clients, holding group parties as he does at his original, smaller venue.

While the facility isn’t ready to open yet, their Facebook page is already up and running.

