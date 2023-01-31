Huge NJ indoor go-kart track is back, bigger than ever

A massive indoor go-kart track, now billed as the world’s longest, has reopened in Jersey City after six months of renovations.

RPM Raceway, on Caven Point Road in Jersey City, officially reopened last week with, according to the company, the longest mega-track indoor electric kart racing experience in the world at 2,200 feet with a lap time of 72 seconds.

RPM says the renovation includes three levels of elevation, lightning-fast straightaways, 90-degree hairpin turns and spiraling ramps that racing enthusiasts and thrill seekers will love.

We are excited to officially unveil the future of indoor electric go-kart racing at our Jersey City location,” said Eyal Farage, chief executive officer and co-owner of RPM Raceway, in a press release. “Twelve years ago, our family introduced the greater New York area to kart racing as a form of experiential entertainment. This next-generation multi-level racing concept is not only incredible, it demonstrates our passion and commitment to improving the overall entertainment and hospitality experience of our guests.

The facility has more than just the go-kart track, though; they advertise VR battles, luxury bowling as well as a state of the art arcade and food and drink (including alcohol).

Supercharged Entertainment opened what it claims is the largest indoor go-kart facility in the world last month in Edison. So now you have at least two high-speed racing options to enjoy; each claims to be the biggest according to some metric.

For hours and pricing, visit their website.

