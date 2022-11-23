The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16.
The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
The finishing touches are being completed.
Stephen Sangermano, Supercharged Entertainment’s president told NJ Advance Media, “We’re beyond thrilled to show all of New Jersey, and New York and Pennsylvania too, all the exhilarating and insane fun our Edison venue has to offer.”
The world’s largest indoor go-kart track has 10 elevation changes in the course.
The drop and twist tower
The total combined track length is over a half-mile long. Max track width coming in at 26ft with plenty of room for passing. 13 left turns, 12 right turns, and 10 elevation changes…
Pricing:
INDOOR KARTING
All prices are per individual. Bundles cannot be shared between multiple drivers.
Single Race
$29.00
$29.00/race
3 Race Bundle
$78.00
$26.00/race
5 Race Bundle
$125.00
$25.00/race
AXE THROWING
60 Minutes
$28/person
Limit 8 per lane, minimum 2
(not available Fri – Sun)
90 Minutes
$40/person
Limit 8 per lane, minimum 2
120 Minutes
$52/person
Limit 8 per lane, minimum 2
BIONIC BUMPER CARS
$7.00/ride
Purchase a Play Card to enjoy
DROP & TWIST TOWER
$9.00/ride
Purchase a Play Card to enjoy
Have a lightsaber duel with Darth Vader in VR
VIRTUAL REALITY
Pricing varies per ride
Purchase a Play Card to enjoy
The gaming arcade is two stories tall
GAMING ARCADE
All games are pay to play. Load your Play Card with a value of your choice. Each Play Card is $2.
The 130,000 square foot facility is on Rte. 1 South in Edison.
