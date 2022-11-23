The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

The finishing touches are being completed.

Stephen Sangermano, Supercharged Entertainment’s president told NJ Advance Media, “We’re beyond thrilled to show all of New Jersey, and New York and Pennsylvania too, all the exhilarating and insane fun our Edison venue has to offer.”

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

The world’s largest indoor go-kart track has 10 elevation changes in the course.

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

The drop and twist tower

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

The total combined track length is over a half-mile long. Max track width coming in at 26ft with plenty of room for passing. 13 left turns, 12 right turns, and 10 elevation changes…

Pricing:

INDOOR KARTING

All prices are per individual. Bundles cannot be shared between multiple drivers.

Single Race

$29.00

$29.00/race

3 Race Bundle

$78.00

$26.00/race

5 Race Bundle

$125.00

$25.00/race

AXE THROWING

60 Minutes

$28/person

Limit 8 per lane, minimum 2

(not available Fri – Sun)

90 Minutes

$40/person

Limit 8 per lane, minimum 2

120 Minutes

$52/person

Limit 8 per lane, minimum 2

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

BIONIC BUMPER CARS

$7.00/ride

Purchase a Play Card to enjoy

DROP & TWIST TOWER

$9.00/ride

Purchase a Play Card to enjoy

Have a lightsaber duel with Darth Vader in VR

VIRTUAL REALITY

Pricing varies per ride

Purchase a Play Card to enjoy

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

The gaming arcade is two stories tall

GAMING ARCADE

All games are pay to play. Load your Play Card with a value of your choice. Each Play Card is $2.

The 130,000 square foot facility is on Rte. 1 South in Edison.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

You're Not From Jersey Unless...