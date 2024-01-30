Huge NJ event: The Jonas Brothers and the Jersey Devils

You may not be a hockey fan and you may not be a fan of the Jonas Brothers music, but you've got to admit this is a big New Jersey event.

The New Jersey Devils will be facing off against their divisional rivals the Philadelphia Flyers in an outdoor hockey game at Met Life Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The opening act will be New Jersey natives Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. This is a blockbuster event at one of the biggest venues in the country.

About 10 years ago, in January 2014 to be exact, the National Hockey League started something called the NHL Stadium Series.

They pick two teams that have a rivalry and plan games at outdoor venues in January and February. Of course, this only works in fairly cold weather climates and New Jersey fits the bill. These games have come to be real events that draw big crowds.

It takes hockey back to its roots where the guys play on ice outdoors, where it all began almost 150 years ago in Montreal Canada.

The game, its venues and its following have changed a lot since then, but the competition remains fierce and the passion among its fans remains high. You add a top-line musical act to the mix, and you have a huge event.

The NJ Devils are New Jersey's only real legitimate major sport that makes its home here and the Jonas Brothers are a perfect choice as New Jersey natives to open the night's festivities.

For those New Jersey hockey fans that are NY Rangers or NY Islander fans, you can watch them play at Met Life Stadium the next day on Sunday, Feb. 18.

But the real Jersey blockbuster is on Saturday. The crowds should be huge. Bring warm clothes and your patience!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

