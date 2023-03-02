Huge model train show coming to New Jersey

All aboard for model train fun!

Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy show will be pulling into the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, NJ, on March 11 and 12.

The show is produced by Greenberg Shows, which is one of the largest traveling model train and toy show producers in the United States.

The show features a wide range of activities and exhibits, including model train displays, railroad artifacts, antique toys and collectibles. It is a great place for hobbyists, collectors, and families to come together and share their love of trains and toys.

According to the show’s website, you can expect to see:

500+ Tables of Trains for Sale

140+ Exhibitors from Across the Country

Huge Operating Model Train Displays

Free Workshops and Demonstrations

Free Test Track - Test Run Your Trains at the Show

The operating railroads on display include (OK, this is more for the real train geeks):

Combined N-Trak – 24’ x 58’ – N Scale

Raritan Valley Hi-Railer – 20’ x 48’ – O Scale

New Jersey Southern – 24’ x 32’ – N Scale

Railroad in a Box – 10’ x 30’ – HO Scale

Trains With Faces – 10’ x 48’ – HOn3

Sudrian Squad – 4’ x 16’ – HO Scale

Onsite admission is cash only: $12, Saturday; $11, Sunday. Online tickets: $11, Saturday; $10, Sunday.

The event is free for kids ages 11 and younger with an adult—no ticket required. Saturday tickets are good for both days.

For more info or to buy tickets, go here.

