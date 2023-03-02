Huge model train show coming to New Jersey
All aboard for model train fun!
Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy show will be pulling into the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, NJ, on March 11 and 12.
The show is produced by Greenberg Shows, which is one of the largest traveling model train and toy show producers in the United States.
The show features a wide range of activities and exhibits, including model train displays, railroad artifacts, antique toys and collectibles. It is a great place for hobbyists, collectors, and families to come together and share their love of trains and toys.
According to the show’s website, you can expect to see:
500+ Tables of Trains for Sale
140+ Exhibitors from Across the Country
Huge Operating Model Train Displays
Free Workshops and Demonstrations
Free Test Track - Test Run Your Trains at the Show
The operating railroads on display include (OK, this is more for the real train geeks):
Combined N-Trak – 24’ x 58’ – N Scale
Raritan Valley Hi-Railer – 20’ x 48’ – O Scale
New Jersey Southern – 24’ x 32’ – N Scale
Railroad in a Box – 10’ x 30’ – HO Scale
Trains With Faces – 10’ x 48’ – HOn3
Sudrian Squad – 4’ x 16’ – HO Scale
Onsite admission is cash only: $12, Saturday; $11, Sunday. Online tickets: $11, Saturday; $10, Sunday.
The event is free for kids ages 11 and younger with an adult—no ticket required. Saturday tickets are good for both days.
For more info or to buy tickets, go here.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.