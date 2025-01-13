Huge indoor pickleball venue coming to Bell Works in Holmdel

First of all, in full disclosure, I’ve never played it. I refuse to even try it until they come up with a less embarrassing name.

I’m also not trying mustard hoops or coleslaw cricket if those were names.

Yet pickleball’s 15 minutes of fame are still going strong. It’s all the rage. So you might want to know about a gigantic indoor pickleball facility in the works for New Jersey.

Bell Works, that is.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

According to nj.com the lower level of Bell Works New Jersey in Holmdel will soon be home to a 13,800-square-foot indoor pickleball venue. So with pickleball courts the size of a postage stamp you can get what, maybe 115,000 courts in there?

Okay, I’ll be serious. For people who are in love with this sport this is big news. The number of courts will actually be five, and there will be lockers as well as social areas. It will be large enough to host tournament, clinics and community events.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Jersey Pickleball Club to Bell Works, continuing its tradition of promoting health and fitness,” said the company’s co-founder, Stephen Rice. “With its central location and exceptional amenities, Bell Works is the perfect place to introduce a year-round indoor pickleball experience for players of all levels.”

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It will be called the Jersey Pickleball Club and it’s the company’s very first location. And get this sweet deal. Sign up before their grand opening as a founding member and you’ll not only have your $250 initiation fee waived, you will also get a freeze in membership dues for five years. The benefits of a membership include lower hourly fees, a discount on clinics, a discount on lessons, and advance court time reservations.

Jersey Pickleball Club is expected to open in mid-March. Bell Works is at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel.

Great day trip just over the river from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Hiking New Jersey's Goat Hill Overlook Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈