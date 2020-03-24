Huge Coronavirus testing centers in Bergen, Holmdel already closed Tues.

The state's larges novel coronavirus drive-thru testing centers are closing almost as soon as they're opening, but more are scheduled to start operating soon.

The ramps from the Parkway were once again filled with cars early Tuesday, lined up to get into the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel — one of two FEMA-backed drive-thru centers where patients can be screened on the spot before getting a coronavirus test. The Asbury Park Press reported the center closed within 19 minutes of opening at 8 a.m.

The testing center at Bergen Community College in Paramus reached its capacity before officially opening, with the line cut off at 7:30 a.m., Paramus police told NJ.com.

Alexandria Altman, a spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Murphy, said the center can administer 2,500 tests per week but is limited to just 250 per day.

"After initially screening over 600 individuals at the launch of the Bergen County Testing Site, operations were evaluated to ensure that specimens were effectively and properly collected for swift processing. During this evaluation, the federal government limited the specimen collection process to 250 individuals per day to ensure efficient processing and to ensure testing can be offered every day," Altman said.

Authorities have also said they're limited by manpower and availability of protective equipment for health care workers.

Testing centers are also available in Monmouth County at Central Jersey Urgent Care locations. Those who want a test must pre-register on the company's website, which indicates if the day's allotted tests have run out. It also has a location in Middlesex County in Monroe.

Ocean County's Health Department is working to set up a testing center at Ocean County College in Toms River, health coordinator Dan Regyne told New Jersey 101.5. The department is working with BioReference Labs of Elmwood Park, which is helping to set up a testing center at Willam Paterson University for Passaic County residents, and Barnabas Health and Meridian Health to help staff.

County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli said on Monday that the county is still awaiting test kits in order to open a testing center at Camden County College.

"There is a possibility that becomes a FEMA site," Cappelli said during a briefing.

The state Health Department did not immediately return messages on Tuesday morning.

Other locations currently operating include:

HUDSON COUNTY:

Secaucus : Hudson Regional Hospital located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway, by appointment.

: Hudson Regional Hospital located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway, by appointment. Secaucus: Riverside Medical Group located at 714 10th St.

MERCER COUNTY:

Ewing: InFocus Urgent Care located at Campus Town on the campus of The College of New Jersey off Route 206.

InFocus Urgent Care located at Campus Town on the campus of The College of New Jersey off Route 206. West Windsor: InFocus Urgent Care located at 64 Princeton-Hightstown Road.

MONMOUTH COUNTY:



Marlboro: Immediate Care at the Marlboro Medical Arts Building on Route 520.

UNION COUNTY:

Union and Hillside: Kean University, by appointment only. Patients must be registered through their doctors or health providers and arrive by car.

