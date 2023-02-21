Huge boat show coming back to New Jersey

The Atlantic City Boat Show is returning to the Atlantic City Convention Center on March 1-5 with over 200 exhibitors.

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook loading...

Visitors are invited to explore the most modern and innovative technology in boating and see the most comprehensive selection of vessels and gear.

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook loading...

In addition to all the boats on display, organizers say that visitors can enjoy the following activities:

️🚤 Fred’s Shed How-To Center: Sharing useful DIY advice for new and experienced boaters

️️🚤 Virtual Trainer: Test your boating skills and knowledge with America’s Boating Club including docking, pivot turns, stopping and more using a real Mercury throttle and steering wheel

️🚤 Art of Casting Pond: Learn how to make the perfect cast from the experts at Goose Hummock atop a 30' fishing tank

️🚤 Paddlesports Experience: Join Fin-atics Marine Supply to experience water demos yourself with their leading standup paddleboards

️🚤 Fisherman Magazine: Join expert anglers as they share tips and tricks on improving your catch

️🚤 Sand Art: Watch as a professional sand sculptor, John Gowdy, transforms a pile of sand into a masterpiece

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook loading...

️🚤 Kids Activities: Bring the whole family to the event and watch your little skippers create one-of-a-kind toy boats after splashing around a mini lake in a paddleboat

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook loading...

️🚤 A majority of the boat exhibitors are NMMA-certified boat brands, complying with industry safety and Marine Industry Certified Dealers committed to delivering excellent service. Visitors will be able to purchase vessels on the spot and can explore options beforehand through the show’s boat finder feature.

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show via Facebook loading...

Visitors interested in attending the Boat Show can purchase tickets directly on the website.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022