NJ county sheriff’s officer busted on child pornography charge
🔹 NJ sheriff’s officer accused of having child pornography
🔹 35-year-old man was arrested after a months-long investigation
🔹 He has been suspended without pay during the investigation
JERSEY CITY — A 35-year-old officer with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has been accused of having child pornography.
William Medina, of Union City, was arrested Thursday, following a months-long investigation into child sex abuse material stored on an online file storage server, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Medina has been charged with third-degree possession of child sex abuse material.
He was placed on administrative leave and was suspended without pay, according to Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari.
“These allegations are serious and certainly do not reflect the values of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office," Schillari said.
Medina has been a sheriff’s officer since at least 2017, according to online pay records.
His base salary last year was $70,476.
He was released from custody, pending a first court appearance set for June 29.
“My Office and its Internal Affairs Unit has, and will continue to, fully cooperate with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office throughout the course of prosecution,” Schillari said.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom