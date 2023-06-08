NJ county sheriff’s officer busted on child pornography charge

🔹 NJ sheriff’s officer accused of having child pornography

🔹 35-year-old man was arrested after a months-long investigation

🔹 He has been suspended without pay during the investigation

JERSEY CITY — A 35-year-old officer with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has been accused of having child pornography.

William Medina, of Union City, was arrested Thursday, following a months-long investigation into child sex abuse material stored on an online file storage server, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Medina has been charged with third-degree possession of child sex abuse material.

attachment-Hudson County (Canva) loading...

He was placed on administrative leave and was suspended without pay, according to Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari.

“These allegations are serious and certainly do not reflect the values of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office," Schillari said.

Medina has been a sheriff’s officer since at least 2017, according to online pay records.

Hudson County Sheriff's Office (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

His base salary last year was $70,476.

He was released from custody, pending a first court appearance set for June 29.

“My Office and its Internal Affairs Unit has, and will continue to, fully cooperate with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office throughout the course of prosecution,” Schillari said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.