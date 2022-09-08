How’s the new circle in Morristown, NJ? You’d be surprised

You would think that New Jerseyans have had enough of traffic circles. We all know the difficulty in navigating a traffic circle when other people are not following protocol. And of course, if you know, you know.

There’s nothing complicated about navigating a traffic circle. There is one rule. Yield going into the circle, because those already in it have the right of way. Simple. No one is really sure why this is such a difficult difficult concept to execute. But it looks like the Morristown Circle is the first to be able to establish a successful traffic circle.

When it was first opened, I showed a drone view that illustrated from overhead people unable to negotiate the new traffic pattern.

But lo and behold, they’re slowly starting to not only get the hang of it, but actually appreciate it.

I recently saw a very helpful instructional video of the new circle that gave perfect instructions on how to navigate it.

And, although there were some naysayers commenting, believe it or not, there were plenty of people who insisted that the circle actually EASED the traffic problems at the troublesome intersection.

While most of the state has been purged of its traffic circles because of the confusion they caused, Morristown Circle is an anomaly. Next time you’re in the area, let me know why this one stands out from the rest. I know a few intersections that could be helped by kicking it old-school with a good old fashion jersey traffic circle. That is, if you know how to do it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

