How you can name Trenton Thunder’s new bat dog

You don’t get a chance like this every day. Trenton Thunder, the Double-A Yankees affiliate, will be introducing their newest bat dog this season. An adorable Golden Retriever puppy is set to take current bat dog Rookie’s place in 2021. But he’ll be introduced to the crowds at certain points along the season. In fact they’re selling Puppy Packs, four-game packages which include a meet and greet with the little pup.

The Trenton Thunder need a favor though. They are trying to come up with a name and are asking for your help. You can vote to name the dog Ace, Bronx, Dash, Dug or Scout, or you can vote other and suggest your own. Go here to vote.

Meanwhile here’s at look at Rookie’s first day on the job a few years ago.

