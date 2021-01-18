How you can join the Wienermobile crew

They’re called hotdoggers. Those people who you might catch a rare glimpse of riding around in the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. And they’re hiring.

That’s right. If you always dreamed of cruising around in a 27 foot long hot dog, now is your time. Apply here.

If you’re thinking just anybody can take on a giant wiener and be a success think again. You have to have the right qualifications including a bachelor’s degree and a minimum 3.0 GPA. You have to have a clean driving record. And you’d better be okay with staying in a hotel room because you’ll be seeing lots of them.

Your job isn’t just driving around in the Wienermobile for people to gawk at. Although imagine the hell of commanding this 27 foot wiener here in the Garden State surrounded by ruthless Jersey drivers? The road rage insults would write themselves. And you’d better not be caught driving too slow in the left lane no matter what size wiener you’re transporting. Will these things even fit in the narrow Parkway lanes north of the Driscoll Bridge? Can they even keep up with traffic? Actually yes. Race car driver Al Unser Jr. once drove a Wienermobile at 110mph. Wouldn’t you love to see a NJ state trooper pull someone over for doing the same?

“Step out of the wiener, sir.”

But I digress. The job is more than just cruising around. It’s arranging promotional events and even doing radio and TV interviews representing the brand. It’s a year-long commitment and perfect for anyone who loves road trips. No idea what this pays but you’ll have a story for the rest of your life.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.