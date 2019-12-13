How you can help a fallen hero — #BlueFriday

Many of us are still wrapping our heads around the assassination of Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals. He was a husband and a father of five children, including a newborn. As with all our courageous members of law enforcement, Detective Seals had two goals. Do the job and keep his community safe AND return home at the end of his shift. For the past fifteen years he was able to do both. His watch ended on Tuesday, December 10th.

Although this courageous hero will not be returning home, his legacy will live on through his colleagues and his family. It's encouraging to see how many people have stepped up to help the family financially. We need to stand up for fallen heroes and you can help by contributing HERE.

Don't be fooled by any fake sites. We're in touch with the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association and our friends at the NJPBA as well as the State Troopers NCO Association to make sure your money goes directly to help the family.

Thank you for anything you can do to help.

