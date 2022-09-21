How would you spend $30,000 if you won this NJ 101.5 contest?

The Jersey Cash Code Contest is back. And this year, that means you can tune into the station, get the "Cash Code" which is every hour between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. then enter it on our free New Jersey 101.5 app for your chance to win $30,000.

The best part of the way the contest is running is you can enter the code as many times as you like. There is no limit.

So tune in, get the code and start entering.

We now show that more than 20% of our listeners are tuning into the show on the app. I'd like to see that number go even higher.

You shouldn't be subject to the limits imposed on broadcasts by the FCC. The app allows you to listen to the show from ANYWHERE in the world!

What are you waiting for? Go to the app store and get the New Jersey 101.5 app on your phone and never miss a show.

Now, back to the money.

Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash loading...

For me, it would be way better to win $30,000 than $300 million. The reason? $300 million will change your life.

That level of money will change your family and your friends. Everything is different with a windfall that would be hard to spend over multiple lifetimes.

But $30,000? Awesome: pay off credit cards, student loans, buy a new car, maybe a jet ski or two?

How would you spend a $30,000 mini-windfall? Hit me up on the free app and let me know!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

