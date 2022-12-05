How to make the best homemade Stromboli (invented just outside NJ!)

The Stromboli is an American creation.

It was the owner of an Italian-American restaurant, Romano's in Essington, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia, that came up with what we know at the "Stromboli" back in 1950.

Named for the volcanic Italian Island off the coast of Italy and inspired by the movie of the same name notorious for an off-screen affair between married actress, Ingrid Bergman, and married director, Roberto Rossellini, resulting in a love child.

In Italy they might call it a calzone, but those are usually a crescent-shaped turnover, while the Stromboli is rolled into a loaf.

They are easy to make, especially if you buy a frozen pizza dough from the supermarket.

Surprisingly they are very good and versatile.

Try this around the holidays.

It makes a great appetizer, side dish or even a whole meal.

This recipe is similar to the original recipe with a slight twist.

How to make the best homemade Stromboli

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.