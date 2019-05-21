How to make Judi’s honey fig glazed salmon

This is the best salmon you’ve ever had. The warm weather is all about light foods and also about grilling as much as possible. If you love salmon as much as I do, you constantly think of different ways of reinventing it. I’ve tried every salmon recipe in the world, but my favorite salmon recipe is my own. Every time I make it for anyone they say it is the best salmon they’ve ever had. I’m going to share it with you on one condition: you have to tell everyone you got it from me!

Fig honey salmon

Marinate salmon for 1/2 hr (not steak, filet!) in a sauce of 3 tbs fig preserves, about a cup of veggie stock, 2 tbs honey, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Use half for marinade and put the other half aside. While it’s marinating, pour remaining marinade into a small saucepan and add 1/2 cup vegetables stock,1/2 cup sliced green olives, 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, and cook 5-10 min stirring occasionally.

Now, grill salmon on high heat 2-3 minutes on each side just enough to sear or char (I used bbq grill). Pour remaining marinade over fish, drizzle with another Tb of honey and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Cover and bake at 375 for about 15 min or till cooked through.

