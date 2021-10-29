How to make a Brooklyn pie without leaving New Jersey

Making a pizza is easy. You get some pre-made dough, open a can of pizza sauce, pour on a package of shredded mozzarella cheese, and bake for 20 minutes.

Making a really good pizza takes a little more time and effort, but it's worth it.

About once a week or so at the radio station, we order a "Brooklyn pie" from a local pizzeria. The taste is amazing and everybody in the building loves it.

There are no special toppings. It's very simple. Most really good Italian food is very simple. Just good ingredients put together with care — and voila!

I carefully studied this pizza and what makes it so good, from the thickness of the crust, to the type of tomatoes to the kind of cheese. I may have cracked the code.

Try it and see what you think.

How to make a Brooklyn Pie

The folks at the radio station gave their unmitigated blessing with wide eyes and groans of approval. I think you will agree.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.