How to enjoy Restaurant Week in Jersey City

OK, so it’s been going on for more than a week, but Jersey City’s Restaurant Week will be coming to a close this weekend (3/20), giving you time to enjoy the offerings of one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the country.

The restaurant week is a charity fundraiser; the event will benefit charity partners for 2022: New City Kids Inc. This organization provides teen leadership, development and performing arts opportunities to at-risk, low-income children and teenagers in Jersey City. 20% of each participating restaurant’s application fee will be donated to help young people in the community through this work.

Created by Carmen Mendiola (Hard Grove) and Rachel Sieg (Director of the Historic Downtown Special Improvement District), the Jersey City Restaurant Association is a fierce advocate for all local businesses.

“It’s encouraging to see so many of our great restaurants from all corners of the City participating in this year’s Restaurant Week as there has never been a more critical time to support our small businesses,” said Mayor Steven Fulop in a statement to jerseycityupfront.com.

There are over 30 participating restaurants, two breweries, and 25 bakeries/cafes. The complete list is available at their website.

The Jersey City Restaurant Week was created last year as a way to stimulate businesses that had been suffering during the pandemic and proved to be a hit.

In a statement, Fulop said,“I’m grateful for the Jersey City Restaurant Association’s efforts to provide our restaurants with this platform to not only support our small businesses, but also to help facilitate our community’s safe return to normalcy, whether that includes dining out or picking up takeout on the way home from work.”

Check the website for each restaurant’s specials.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.