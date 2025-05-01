How teen gathering led to devastating wildfire — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

NEPTUNE CITY — A popular Jersey Shore area pizzeria has shared video proof of an impressive new record.

Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria has been a landmark for its delicious pizza and its tempting Whole Pie Eater’s Club challenge.

A single diner has up to 30 minutes to devour an entire, XXL pie, which is a foot and a half in diameter.

If they succeed, they go home with a collector’s shirt. And these coveted shirts switch up in design seasonally.

Last August, Spencer Linnert managed to eat a whole pie in just under 2 minutes.

Now, a new record has been set.

The attorney for the teen charged with arson in the massive Jones Road Wildfire says his client was one of over three dozen teens at the bonfire that consumed over 24 square acres of forest in Ocean County.

Joseph Kling, 19, was charged with aggravated arson and arson and is being held at the Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Kling stacked wooden pallets on the fire and then left without the fire being fully extinguished. The cause of the fire was determined to be "incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire."

Attorney Joseph J. Compitello told New Jersey 101.5 that Kling was present at the bonfire inside the Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area along Jones Road on April 22 but did not light it.

"He was adamant that he did not light this fire and actually identified individuals. I'm not going to disclose them on the air, but he was very clear that he did not light this bonfire. Additionally, it was fairly common knowledge that in this circumstance, this wasn't just him and two people. I mean, there were four or five carloads of individuals at this bonfire," Compitello said.

Compitello said it is a southern Ocean County tradition for teens to get together at bonfires in the woods to hang out and compared it to house parties back in day for parents.

NJ Transit is hoping for the best but planning for the worst as CEO Kris Kolluri laid out the railroad’s contingency plan in the case engineers go on strike May 16.

At issue is what Kolluri calls a sense of entitlement among members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) after rejecting NJ Transit's initial offer that was negotiated in good faith and seemed to be on a path of approval by the union. Instead, it was rejected by the majority of the union's 372 members.

Kolluri said that NJ Transit engineers make an average of $135,000 a year and want a $55,000 raise to $190,000 to bring their salaries in line with other regional passenger railroads.

"These 372 members who live in New Jersey, who work in New Jersey, somehow believe that they are entitled to make wages like they live in New York and work in New York. No one that I know would ever ask for that deal. But that is where we are. What does that mean in real terms for the state of New Jersey, for the taxpayers of New Jersey, for whom all of us work for, including the locomotive engineers," Kolluri said.

TRENTON — A recent proposal to raise the base wage of tipped workers in New Jersey sparked fierce debate.

Restaurant owners say that the planned phasing out of the tip credit for employers will lead to disaster for their industry.

Lawmakers, however, did not take a vote after extensive public feedback at a legislative hearing in early April.

It is bound to remain a polarizing issue after the dust settles from New Jersey's primaries on June 10, when the two major parties pick their candidates to replace Gov. Phil Murphy as he finishes his back-to-back terms.

New Jersey 101.5 asked each major party candidate to share their stance on tipped worker wages. Here is what they said.

Man holds nose outside Century Bakery in Bridgeton, NJ Century Bakery in Bridgeton, NJ, has banned strong perfume and cologne from customers entering their store.

We’ve all been out somewhere when someone with heavy perfume or cologne walks by. It can literally take your breath away. I mean the kind of smell that coats the inside of your mouth and nose and you can’t get it out.

No only is it annoying, but for people who has asthma or are particularly sensitive to strong smells it can trigger a medical emergency.

Not to mention there is nothing that can ruin a good meal quite like the strong smell of cologne or perfume.

At Century Bakery in Bridgeton, not only are the strong scents potentially offensive to customers, it can cause health issues for their employees.

A medical issue prompted the owner to post on social media the following:

“We kindly ask that if you wear strong perfumes or colognes, please utilize our drive-thru service. Several cashiers in our bakery suffer from asthma, and this time of year can be particularly challenging for them due to the high pollen count. The addition of strong fragrances can make it even more difficult for them to breathe, as their airways are already irritated.”

When I asked your opinion of the policy on a recent episode of the New Jersey 101.5 Morning show, I was surprised to hear how many of you joined me in supporting this ban.

