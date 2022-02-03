How NJ is better at something than each and every state (Opinion)

Did you see this latest nonsense between New Jersey and Connecticut? Nj.com correctly pointed out that our pizza is far superior so what does their governor, Ned Lamont, do on social media? This:

Gov. Murphy fires back within hours.

Then we had this clown of a state senator in Pennsylvania, Bob Casey, claiming Jersey is just a suburb of Philadelphia.

Can we get real? Can we get the other states to admit we are better than them? All of them! Let me break it down for you.

How NJ is better at something in each and every state

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

