How New Jersey is this? Truck hits strip club

In a scene that could have been something out of “The Sopranos,” police say a tractor-trailer crashed into the side of a gentleman’s club in Camden County on Thursday. According to nj.com, only one person was injured with minor bruising.

It must have been as chaotic as when the dancers came pouring out of the Bada Bing when Sil was shot. Pennsauken police were called to the Riviera Motor Inn and Club 21 Twenty on Route 73 at 10:23 p.m. Thursday for a report of a tractor-trailer hitting a building and multiple cars, authorities said.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Nodar Bulia, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault and four counts of third-degree criminal mischief. Pennsauken Police Department is asking anyone with more information on the incident to contact them at 856-488-0080.

So many questions and so few answers. Is it safe to assume with charges such as these authorities believe the driver crashed his rig into the strip club on purpose? If so, what on earth could have triggered it? Was he a patron of Club 21 Twenty just before the incident happened?

Did someone have a less than gentlemanly time at the gentleman’s club? Was “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus playing in the bar before the incident?

Then we have the parked cars that were reportedly hit. Did they belong to anyone who would rather not have a significant other know they were parked outside of the motel and strip club and now it’s going to be in a police report?

It feels like one of those Only In Jersey stories.

