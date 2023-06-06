How New Jersey and Chat GPT eat fresh mozzarella

When it comes to fresh mozzarella, there's no place like New Jersey.

Here in the Garden State, we have the best places to get the best "mutz" ever made. There's nothing like a fresh piece of homemade "mutz" fresh out of the water, still warm waiting to melt in your mouth.

So, what's the best way to enjoy it?

Massimo's Deli in Kenilworth staff (Photo: Guy Madsen, Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook group)

I asked that question to Nick and Joe from Massimos in Kenilworth who won " Mootz Madness 2". It's their second straight year with the crown;

As soon as it's done, serve it with a nice thin slice of imported prosciutto di Parma and Italian bread.

I can't argue with that. Although personally, I like it just as is, with maybe a little salt. Another way I'd like it is with sliced prosciutto and red roasted pepper on semolina bread. Each taste blends into the perfect sandwich, but that's me.

Here are some of the suggestions I received from my listeners and social followers responding to the question, "If I gave you a piece of fresh warm mozzarella, how would you eat it?"

One of which, John Moyer asked Chat GPT:

(Photo: Sincerly Media, Unsplash, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

I asked ChatGPT. Here’s what it said:

I would savor every bite of the fresh warm mozzarella. One of my favorite ways to enjoy it is to simply tear off a piece and eat it as is, allowing the creamy texture and subtle flavor to stand on its own. However, if I were feeling a bit more adventurous, I might pair it with some sweet and juicy vine-ripened tomatoes, a drizzle of high-quality extra virgin olive oil, and a sprinkle of fresh basil for a classic Caprese salad. Alternatively, I might use it as a topping for a homemade pizza Margherita or melt it on top of a warm bowl of pasta for a comforting and indulgent meal. Whatever the preparation, I would make sure to take my time and fully appreciate the delicate and nuanced flavors of this beloved Italian cheese.

John Moyer

If only it could.

Fiores House of Quality in Hoboken (Photo: Google Maps)

Shove it in my face and inhale it, if from Fiores Hoboken

Suzy Rose Yengo

(Photo: Konstantinas Ladauskas, Unsplash)

On bruschetta

Dee Wilmer

Massimo's in Kenilworth (Photo: Google Maps)

I would eat it with a thick slice of prosciutto di Parma and roll it up with the mozzarella but only the mutz from Massimo Italian Deli

Frank Altamura

(Photo: Enis Yavuz, Unsplash)

I’d just pop it in my mouth.

Thank you

Mark Lemma

(Photo: Rob Wicks, Unsplash)

On top of a beefsteak tomato slice

Lynn Ann Murray

(Photo: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash)

A family member makes it for gatherings--I eat it in 1 bite

Tricia Biondi

(Photo: Ryan Darin, Unsplash)

Melt it on a bagel with Tomatoes 🍅 and cucumbers

Dar Meglino

(Photo: Jason Tuinstra, Unsplash, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Sprinkle with Sea Salt!

Scott Clarke

(Photo: CA Creative, Unsplash)

With tomato and a balsamic reduction

Carrie Schweitzer

(Photo: Elena Leya, Unsplash)

Absolutely!!! Melt it on a crusty piece of Italian bread, topped with a ripe garden tomato, fresh basil, a drizzle of olive oil salt and pepper, and a balsamic glaze drizzle!

Karen Stefanchik-Papanier

(Photo: Simona Sergi, Unsplash)

Eat it right there... hopefully with a piece of crusty Italian bread.

Andrew Chick Pisani

(Photo: Grooveland designsm unsplash)

Tomato Basil and a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic!

Cindy Zwicker

