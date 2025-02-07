How hard does NJ party? You may cheers these findings

“It ain't no party like a Jersey party,

'Cause a Jersey party don't stop.

I said it ain't no party like a Jersey party,

'Cause a Jersey party don't stop.”

OK, sorry, Kid Rock, it’s supposed to be a Detroit party, but I took some poetic license there.

But is it true? Is New Jersey a hardcore party state?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

A new study has ranked the best party states in the U.S., revealing which places have the perfect mix of bars, clubs, alcohol consumption, and late-night entertainment. If you’re looking for the party life, you’ll raise a glass if we are ranked high. If you have college kids or young drivers you worry about, you might cheers us being a more laid-back state.

So, let’s dive in.

First of all, we are not No. 1. While that’s not shocking, who will be No. 1 will be.

When event venue pros HeadBox ranked states based on nightlife, they found that the state with the most bars and clubs per 100,000 people belonged to Montana. Believe it or not, they say Montana is the hardest partying state, with 115 bars and clubs per 100,000 residents. Plus, they have an excessive drinking rate of 24%, not to mention legalized marijuana.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

I don’t think we had Montana on our hardest partying bingo card.

Are we at least in the top 10?

We are not.

North Dakota, Oregon, Vermont, Maine, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Alaska.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

So what gives? Where is New Jersey?

Turns out we’re pretty vanilla. We rank 38th on the list of best states to party. While it might feel like we have a lot of bars, the Garden State has only 21.63 bars and clubs per 100,000 residents. Our excessive drinking rate is 16.7%. Yes, we have recreational marijuana, but all things considered, our overall score was a 25.83 compared to No. 1 Montana’s 82.41.

So if you like to party and this didn’t give you a reason to celebrate, take comfort that we’re not dead last. Utah, to no one’s surprise, is in 50th place.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

12 rules to live by in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈