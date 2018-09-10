How did you propose?

Our friend and former Miss New Jersey, Kaitlyn Shoeffel is getting married. Not this year...not next year...but in two years. She wants to do it right and make sure everything is perfect. Totally understand. Producer Kristen is essentially doing the same thing, gotta have the right venue and all of the particulars.

On Friday, we learned from Kaitlyn and her fiancé, Wayne Hoffman, that his asking her to marry him was not exactly planned perfection. Cue the dolphins and the moon, not good enough, how about Kaitlyn telling him she was losing confidence that he was actually gonna do it. Turns out he'd been walking around for weeks with a ring in his pocket. Then he got challenged, and the perfect moment had arrived. Of course being a mentalist, I'm guessing he knew all along how that was gonna play out. Remember my conversation with him in studio?

It was nothing short of amazing.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: