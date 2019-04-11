Jim Gearhart doesn't like to talk out of turn, but when it comes to Craig Carton, he'll make an exception.

Jim's never been shy about his disdain for former New Jersey 101.5 and WFAN host Carton, or held back about the way Carton used to make his life miserable when they were together at 101.5. But Jim says he's not the only one put off by Carton.

Carton, of course, was recently sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in financial fraud. Jim's not crying any tears for him.

And Jim recalls that when both he and Carton were on the air on New Jersey 101.5, Carton would pick on the wife of a certain high-profile New Jersey politician. Jim's not naming names, but the politician and his wife have both been advocates for mental health issues. If you pay attention to New Jersey politics, you can probably guess who he means.

"I resented that, because as a person I had a tremendous amount of respect for her," Jim says in this week's Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

But Jim wasn't the only one who resented it. The politician was due in the New Jersey 101.5 studio for an interview with Eric Scott.

"So he came down -- the political person -- he was a little bit more than cross," Jim says. "His idea was to take (Carton) out in the parking lot and wipe up the parking lot with him. There was a state police security detail that prevented that.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

